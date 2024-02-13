“We are helping many sectors in Egypt, but our transport projects alone improve the environment, the economy, people’s lives, jobs, education, and health care,” says Tarek Mohammed, a projects officer in the Cairo office of the European Investment Bank.

Mohammed worked on the modernization of the Cairo metro and is assisting the improvements to commuter trains and trams in Alexandria, the country’s second-largest city. “Cairo is one of the most polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality, but our goal is to shift the mode of transport here and in other Egyptian cities,” Mohammed says, “to not use as many cars, to burn fewer fossil fuels, adopt modern methods of mobility, emit fewer emissions.”

Egypt’s public and private sectors are also investing in the green transition, the circular economy, renewables and modern agriculture practices. Recycling containers are now common in parts of Egypt’s biggest cities. Even cash machines ask users not to print a receipt, for the benefit of the planet. At the 27th Climate Conference in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022, the country announced a Nexus of Water, Food and Energy programme to work more closely with global partners and funnel billions of dollars into protecting the environment and improving the future of the country. The Egypt Vision 2030 plan aims to help meet the United Nationals Sustainable Development Goals by fighting poverty and inequality, promoting technology, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“At the end of the day, we are all living on this planet, so we want to show the rest of the world that we care,” says Mohamed Wael Nasser, the head of product development at a big Egyptian printing company, Roto House, that made a large investment to reduce solvent emissions at its plant near Cairo with the backing of a €2.5 million loan from the Bank of Alexandria in 2020. Roto House’s financing was possible because the European Investment Bank approved a €20 million framework loan to the Bank of Alexandria in 2018 to help small businesses and supported a similar €15 million loan in 2023.

“This type of investment is very expensive, but it’s a win-win for us,” Nasser says. “It helps our business when customers know we care about the environment, and it helps climate change. Today, we’re not hurting the ozone layer.”