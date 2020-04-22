And at the same time, people – the clients, the users – who might have been reluctant to try out new ways of living their lives, have been forced to try them. Do you think they might actually enjoy some of those digital solutions? Do you think they are gaining positive experiences?

Well, we are working in a very difficult situation at the moment. Obviously, the kids are at home, getting supplies is not always easy, and we are limited in all human interaction. So we’re going through the worst case scenario. But we are demonstrating that it is possible to remain operational in a more digital manner,

Definitely people are taking on new habits. Some people were very reluctant to have meetings over the phone or videoconference. They may increase their use even when back in the office. They understand that it’s a way of working that delivers quality. So it will be a big step into a more digital economy.

What will be the necessary steps for the industry to adapt to this new reality? We are seeing reports of service providers like Netflix having to limit the quality of their streams, so clearly there are issues around the infrastructure not being able to fully cope. There’s been talk about how 5G will improve connections, but what else should be done?

The ICT industry usually adapts very rapidly to changing environments. This is because, apart from the infrastructure, in which the demand grows exponentially all the time anyway, the industry is highly dematerialized, many of the assets are intangible. You just mentioned the example of Netflix, which is able to reduce the quality of video streams in order to limit bandwidth, so there will be some adaptations, but those are manageable.

Most importantly, ICT will support all other industries to adapt to this new situation, to mitigate unforeseen risks, and to secure resilience.

But you are right to point to the infrastructure. The pandemic outbreak has brought the world’s digital divide into focus. Internet is a vital communication tool for people and communities affected by the pandemic, but we should not forget that not everyone has access to the internet. There are 3.6 billion people in the world who remain offline, and even in Europe only about a half of rural households have access to high-speed broadband. So the crisis highlighted the importance of digital infrastructure and the potential severity of the digital divide.

Just as an example: as schools and workplaces close, those without reliable access to the internet are unable to access education content, and are unable to work remotely. Likewise, people might not have access to teleconsultation services. In recent weeks, the use of those services has swollen, for good reasons. First, people fear infection when going into crowded medical centers, and secondly medical staff need to prioritise people that they consult physically. So people without broadband connections may miss critical medical consultations and services. Obviously, this is not a situation that we could accept. This digital divide is now, more than ever before, under the spotlight and we will have to drive investment in this area.

And we should not only consider telecom infrastructure. We now see that digital healthcare systems clearly facilitate the pandemic response through surveillance, contact tracing, facilitating the exchange of information, so significant investments may have to be done also on that front.

The European Investment Bank is probably well placed to be involved in those investments. Are you prepared to have a lot more work coming your way in the near future?

The EIB is the international financial institution with the largest exposure in the digital sector, so obviously we will have a major role to play. We have good experience in financing digital infrastructure and we have set up innovative finance instruments in this market, across Europe and outside Europe. Certainly we will continue on that front.

And on the digital solutions front as well, we have already been very active in recent years, and we can see our services will be more solicited. We have already had some clients, banks, who called us saying that they are not able to operate remotely, that they are not equipped for it, so they clearly need to quickly invest in such solutions.

