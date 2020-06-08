Does the coronavirus crisis have an impact on the threat of climate change?

Yes, it does. I think it has potentially a very positive impact on that threat. There’s also a risk of it having a negative impact. It can have a positive impact, because it has shown that globally when we’re facing a threat we can be prepared to change dramatically the way we run our lives and businesses to deal with that threat. In this case, we’re dealing with the virus. Climate change is actually a much bigger threat. Maybe the serious action taken to deal with the virus makes the steps to deal with climate change seem less scary and less unachievable—because we’ve shown we can fundamentally and quickly adjust the way we do business and run our cities. From the negative side, there is a risk that the money that’s going to be needed to rebuild the economies and get people back to work goes to the wrong things. I do hope not, and there’s a lot of effort going on in the EU to make sure that the recovery is green. If we do that, it can be a leap forward in terms of our response to climate change.

Governments are introducing big economic stimulus plans to help businesses recover from the lockdown. Should the stimulus focus on green companies?

First it’s important to understand that there are many companies that produce good things and employ a lot of people that are not green—but they may not be harming climate in a particular way. Let’s take a topical example of a company that’s making ventilators. They may not be green, but they’re making something very important. So all the stimulus does not have to be on green companies, because there are many important parts of our economy that do not harm the climate but are not green. On the other hand, if we use the stimulus to support companies that are high emitting and are not making an effort to transition, then that would be a mistake. So my view is that stimuli should focus on trying to help all companies be more green. But simply focusing on green companies is not the way forward. We need to support all parts of the economy to be greener as part of the recovery.

Do you think governments and investors will turn their focus away from climate and environmental sustainability, because they’re so concerned about a recession after the coronavirus?

There is that risk. The focus right now is on the humanitarian issue, on the loss of jobs as people’s living is lost. So they’re right to focus now on the immediate needs. As long as we do that without slipping back on climate and environment, that’s okay. What’s really important is the next thing we do, when we start really trying to build back better and put things back in a stronger position to try to avoid the worst of a recession—we must then really focus on recovery and climate at the same time. There is a lot of pressure out there to make sure that governments and investors don’t turn away now from climate and environment. Younger (and older!) people have seen what the world might be like if we reduce emissions and how wonderful it would be to live in cities without so much air pollution and where you don’t have so much traffic. Perhaps it has given some hope to younger members of society that there is really a way to get to a much better way of living. They’re putting pressure on governments and investors to absolutely not turn away from climate and environment. So I don’t think governments will turn the focus away because I think there’s sufficient pressure not to do that.

In the lockdown we have used our cars much less. Oil prices collapsed. What does this mean for the future of climate change?

The most important thing is to focus on where we use the public money going forward. We probably have to be very careful not to prop up parts of the economy where perhaps the economic situation of the virus has sped up something we needed to do anyway—to move away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Oil prices collapsed because we’ve been using our cars less. President Macron of France talked last week about how the effort must now be towards electric car manufacturing in France. If we keep on that sort of path, this may be the moment where we accelerate away from our dependence on oil and fossil fuels.