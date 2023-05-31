© Anocca Reagan Jarvis

“We wanted to create a biological system that could match the correct T-cells with a patient’s cancer cells and then, reprogramme their T-cells to target cancer,” says Jarvis, who is from New Zealand. “Usually, it takes years to develop such a system. But after sketching it out end-to-end on a napkin with my co-founder, we went straight to the lab and started working on it.”

Together with Mikael Blomkvist, a Swedish serial entrepreneur and investor, Jarvis set up Anocca in 2014 in Södertälje, Sweden. There, in state-of-the-art facilities, an international team of highly skilled scientists is harnessing and manipulating T-cells to create the next generation of therapies and prophylaxis in oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmunity.

“There is no one doing what we do, or on such a scale,” says Jarvis. ”Our molecular technologies, genetic tools, and advanced software enable us to develop treatments for more types of cancer and more patients than ever before.”

The European Investment Bank is supporting Anocca with €25 million in venture debt financing, signed in December 2022. The financing will help the company to begin clinical trials and speed up research activities.

“Anocca's technology could be the next big leap in immunotherapy, radically expanding the availability of next generation therapies to many more patients,” says Cristina Niculescu, a life sciences officer at the European Investment Bank, who worked on the deal.

What is a T-cell and how it can help fight cancer?

T-Cells – also called T-lymphocytes – are at the forefront of our immune system. They are our body’s “special-ops” team, helping detect new threats and arrange an appropriate immune response. “In essence T-cells sniff out and eliminate things in our bodies that are not ourselves, protecting us from infections and eliminating cancer cells,” Jarvis says.

Each T-cell gets a unique receptor, which can recognise foreign bodies, or known as antigens, and then conveys a signal to T-cells to induce an immune response. Our body produces many T-cells, each with thousands of specific receptors on its surface, to mount a fast response once an intruder is detected.

But T-cells are not always fully effective against cancer. A person may not have a T-cell with the right receptor, or these cells can stop working or wear themselves out, which allows the tumor to grow. To exit this dysfunctional state, these cells can be reprogrammed and rejuvenated to redirect the immune system so that it fights even the most advanced forms of cancer.