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Our survey found that close to 70% of banks in sub-Saharan Africa see green finance as an attractive lending opportunity. Nearly 55% actively look at climate change when making strategic plans. And more than 40% of African banks employ staff to focus on renewable energy. However, only around 10% have tailored their products to serve green finance.

Below, we present our key findings on green finance. For a more in-depth analysis of African financial sectors, read the Finance in Africa report .

African financiers are beginning to take advantage of opportunities in digital and green finance. The pandemic has provided an impetus to accelerate digitalisation of many sectors. More work needs to be done to help banks expand green and digital finance, and to deal with the risks. International financial institutions like the EIB will continue supporting the public and private sectors to accelerate the development of a greener, digital and more inclusive financial sector.

The search for green partners

The European Investment Bank wants to make a big impact in development around the world. We are working more closely with African financial institutions that are interested in green finance. For example, in 2020, the EIB and the African Export-Import Bank provided $300 million for a COVID-19 recovery fund helping sectors hit hardest by the pandemic, reserving 25% of the capital for green projects. The EIB has also invested in the Development Bank of Southern Africa’s Climate Action Facility. This new tool aims to accelerate private sector climate investments in southern African nations.

We joined with the Luxembourg government to create the Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform, which has invested in a number of funds in Africa and other locations to fight climate change. In 2021, the EIB announced a collaboration with the African Development Bank to expand a shared pipeline of investment projects, including those tackling climate change and supporting environmental sustainability.

African banks are well aware that climate change will hurt their lending portfolios. The risks include more frequent droughts, which can hurt agriculture, and the loss of land to rising sea levels. Infrastructure will also need to be upgraded to cope with higher temperatures, and African economies that rely on oil exploitation or other high-carbon emission activities will need to replace lost revenues and jobs as the world transitions towards net-zero carbon societies.

Most African banks have lent money to vulnerable sectors, based on the EIB survey, and they know that this poses a risk: 70% told us they consider climate risk when appraising investments, while 40% assess climate risk at a broader portfolio level. However, only 27% changed their lending terms based on climate risk, and the same proportion are helping clients to address climate risk and modify these investments.