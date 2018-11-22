Description
This e-book compilation contains the EIB’s latest reports, studies and stories as well as documents about the UNIDO Roadmap for the implementation of IDDA3.
- Annual report on EIB activity in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific, and the overseas territories
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund report annual report
- Study: Banking in Africa - Delivering on Financial Inclusion, Supporting Financial Stability
- Essay: Health is wealth
- Stories about the EIB’s activity in Africa.
- UNIDO: Roadmap for the implementation of IDDA3
All editions of this publication
- Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads
- Finance in Africa: Navigating the financial landscape in turbulent times
- Finance in Africa: for green, smart and inclusive private sector development
- Banking in Africa: Delivering on Financial Inclusion, Supporting Financial Stability
- Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - Recent Trends and Digital Financial Inclusion
- Recent Trends in Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - From Financing to Investment
- Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - Challenges and Opportunities