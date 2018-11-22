  • Publication information

This e-book compilation contains the EIB’s latest reports, studies and stories as well as documents about the UNIDO Roadmap for the implementation of IDDA3.

  • Annual report on EIB activity in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific, and the overseas territories
  • EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund report annual report
  • Study: Banking in Africa - Delivering on Financial Inclusion, Supporting Financial Stability
  • Essay: Health is wealth
  • Stories about the EIB’s activity in Africa.
  • UNIDO: Roadmap for the implementation of IDDA3