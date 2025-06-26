Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Strengthening Europe's security and defence industry

Investing in our safety

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group aims to ensure Europe's peace and security through its investments in our industrial base, technological superiority and essential defence infrastructure.

We facilitate access to finance for European businesses and innovators with projects that protect our citizens. From reconnaissance and surveillance, spectrum protection and control, to cybersecurity solutions, infrastructure and military mobility, our financing solutions are designed to bolster projects that keep Europe safe, resilient and innovative.

Connect with our Security and Defence Office, our one-stop shop for financial support and expert assistance, to find the right solution for you.

Get support  

SCOPE OF EIB GROUP ACTIVITIES

The EIB Group supports the strengthening of EU’s defence and security capabilities through the financing of dedicated military equipment, infrastructures, services and technologies. Weapons and ammunition are excluded.

European Investment Bank Group

Defence as a core strategic priority

The EIB Group has expanded its eligibilities for financing Europe’s security and defence industry and infrastructures, to ensure that excluded activities are more precisely defined and as limited as possible in scope, in line with the proposals endorsed by EU leaders at the Special European Council. We introduced a permanent security and preparedness cross-cutting policy goal across all projects and sectors. Our support will bolster Europe’s industrial defence capacities, complementing the European Commission’s “ReArm Europe” plan, while fostering synergies with national authorities, EU institutions and bodies, national promotional banks, the private sector, and other key stakeholders.

Read the press release  

Are you an SME or mid-cap seeking support?

The EIB has tripled its dedicated programme to €3 billion to provide credit and guarantees, through the banking sector, to finance investments and working capital of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the supply chain of large European defence manufacturers.

We have updated our eligibility criteria to enhance support for SMEs and innovative start-ups within the security and defence sector. These companies can now access our specialised intermediated financing products, including dedicated credit lines through financial intermediaries and equity investments.

Fast-growing and highly innovative SMEs and mid-caps can also apply for direct EIB financing through our venture debt product.

Contact our Security and Defence Office today to learn how your business can access the financing you need.

Contact us  

Types of support

We provide a comprehensive range of financial support and solutions designed to meet the demands of companies and public sector entities in the security and defence sector, regardless of their size. Our services include loans, guarantees, equity investments and advisory services to support research and development, infrastructure, and other critical areas. 

Debt financing

We offer tailored debt financing for companies and public sector entities with projects in the security and defence industry. Our financing covers both investment loans and project finance.  

Venture debt

We provide a long-term venture debt product tailored for rapidly growing innovative companies, featuring bullet repayment and equity risk-linked remuneration, complementing existing venture capital financing.    

Equity investments

The Defence Equity Facility provides equity investments to venture capital and private equity funds investing in small and medium companies, and startups in the sector. The facility, implemented under InvestEU, is funded by the European Investment Fund and the European Defence Fund.    

Intermediated loans

We make loans to financial institutions which subsequently "on-lend" to final beneficiaries. Our support improves access to finance and financing conditions for small and medium companies.

Advisory services

We offer a large and comprehensive range of advisory services that support and enhance all stages of the project cycle and beyond, to make your security and defence projects happen.    

Get support for your project

If you are a European firm or innovator in the security and defence industry looking for financing, or want to learn how we can support your project, contact our Security and Defence Office.

Contact us  

What is eligible

We invest in a safe and secure Europe by supporting products, services, and technologies that bolster Europe’s defence capacities, research and development, and innovation, with the exception of weapons and ammunition.

RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING

We finance research, development, and innovation activities with applications in security and/or defence.

This includes, among others, projects within:

  • Artificial intelligence
  • Quantum technologies
  • Biotechnologies
  • Advanced sensors
  • Advanced propulsion
  • Advanced optics
  • Unmanned aerial vehicles
  • Radar systems
  • Avionics systems
  • Transportation systems
  • Communication and information systems
  • Special materials
  • Simulation and training
Cybersecurity and cyber defence

The cybersecurity sector is vital for protecting businesses and governments from advanced digital attacks. We support European cybersecurity companies and help them to overcome challenges in growing and scaling their businesses.

This includes, among others, projects within:

  • Encryption technologies
  • Threat intelligence
  • Network protection
  • Intrusion detection systems
Critical and military infrastructure

We invest in security infrastructure and support projects that protect critical infrastructure, enhance emergency responses, and minimize disruptions to our societies. 

This includes, among others, projects within:

  • Military bases and barracks
  • Border control
  • Protection of critical infrastructure against physical and cyber threats
  • Resilience of communication networks 
  • Military hospitals
  • Military training centres and academies
  • Military warehousing/storage
military mobility

We provide finance for transport infrastructure throughout the European Union. We support military mobility projects critical for a rapid response in crisis situations. These projects enhance Europe's ability to deter threats, defend its interests and promote global security.

This includes, among others, projects within:

  • Strategic lift capabilities
  • Logistical and supply chain management systems
  • Reinforcement of bridges
  • Upgrade of rail infrastructure
  • Advanced propulsion
green security

Military operations have traditionally relied heavily on fossil fuels. As the EU's climate bank, we can finance renewable energy and energy efficiency projects implemented by defence bodies. While enhancing security, these clean energy projects also support the transition to renewable energy sources and the net-zero targets.

This includes, among others, projects within:

  • Renewable energy technologies
  • Sustainable military facilities
Space

The European space industry drives innovation and competitiveness. As the biggest financier of this sector, we support both established operators launching new initiatives, and enable smaller New Space companies to access risk financing and scaling-up for technological transition and commercialisation. By financing Europe's space programs, we catalyse cutting-edge research and development, fuel new business growth, and generate high-skilled jobs.

This includes, among others, projects within:

  • Satellites
  • Launch infrastructure
  • Research, development and innovation for space services and software
  • Space clean up solutions

What is the EIB Group’s one-stop-shop for security and defence?

The one-stop-shop is a centralised office within the EIB Group that coordinates lending and advisory activities in the sector. Its aim is to facilitate and simplify access to EIB Group financing. 

Find out more  
Featured projects

Featured projects

Research, development and innovation Cybersecurity Green security Space industry Security infrastructure

Italy

Leonardo: Breakthrough tech tackles today’s most pressing challenges

  Dual-use research, development and innovation
  €260 million

  Read the press release

The AW609 represents a revolution in point-to-point transportation by air, combining the speed, range, and comfort of a fixed-wing aircraft with the convenience and flexibility of a helicopter. The AW609 TiltRotor is ideally suited to a range of missions including VIP and Executive Transport, Parapublic, Medical and Rescue Services and Energy Services, delivering an unprecedented level of performance. Flying at almost twice the speed of a conventional helicopter, the AW609 features a comfortable pressurised cabin designed for cruising efficiently at 25,000 ft. Digital VFR/IFR avionics feature triple-redundant fly‑by‑wire controls to reduce pilot workload and maximise situational awareness.
AW609 AC3 prototype - Leonardo
The AW609 represents a revolution in point-to-point transportation by air, combining the speed, range, and comfort of a fixed-wing aircraft with the convenience and flexibility of a helicopter. The AW609 TiltRotor is ideally suited to a range of missions including VIP and Executive Transport, Parapublic, Medical and Rescue Services and Energy Services, delivering an unprecedented level of performance. Flying at almost twice the speed of a conventional helicopter, the AW609 features a comfortable pressurised cabin designed for cruising efficiently at 25,000 ft. Digital VFR/IFR avionics feature triple-redundant fly‑by‑wire controls to reduce pilot workload and maximise situational awareness.
©Leonardo S.p.a. and subsidiaries 2020
Download original

Germany

Quantum-Systems: Long-range drones with extended travel times

   Research, development and innovation
   €10 million

  Read the press release

Drones from Quantum Systems
Quantum Systems
Drones from Quantum Systems
©Quantum Systems
Download original

Spain

Skydweller: First solar-powered, fully electric, unmanned drone

   Autonomous aircraft
   €30 million

  Read the press release

Powered by the sun
Powered by the sun
Powered by the sun
©Skydweller Aero Inc.
Download original

Ireland

Siren: Developing intelligence capabilities for cybersecurity

  Cybersecurity
   €12 million

  Read the press release

How to mobilise more investment in Cybersecurity in Europe
Cybersecurity report
How to mobilise more investment in Cybersecurity in Europe
©Shutterstock
Download original

France

Cegelog: Access to energy-efficient housing for military personnel

   Green security
   €484 million

  Read the press release

Energy efficient housing for military personnel
CEGELOG
Energy efficient housing for military personnel
©defense.gouv.fr
Download original

Spain

Sateliot: Satellite network to provide IoT connectivity in low coverage areas

   Space industry
   €30 million

  Read the press release

EIB finances with €30 million Sateliot’s satellite network rollout to provide IoT connectivity in low coverage areas
Sateliot
EIB finances with €30 million Sateliot’s satellite network rollout to provide IoT connectivity in low coverage areas
©Sateliot
Download original

Poland

First two earth observation satellites

   Space industry
   €300 million

  Read the press release

Satellite
Satellite
Satellite
©Shutterstock
Download original

Luxembourg

SES: Better satellite connectivity in Europe, Africa, Middle East

  Space industry
  €300 million

  Read the press release

Satellites by SES Luxembourg
SES - Luxembourg
Satellites by SES Luxembourg
Photographer: SES
©SES
Download original

Greece

COVID-19: Transformation of civil protection and pandemic preparedness

  Critical and civilian security infrastructure
  €595 million

  Read the press release

EIB backs transformation of civil protection and pandemic preparedness in Greece
EIB backs transformation of civil protection and pandemic preparedness in Greece
EIB backs transformation of civil protection and pandemic preparedness in Greece
©Greek General Secretariat of Civil Protection
Download original

Denmark

Esbjerg port: Expansion of Europe’s largest port for shipping offshore wind turbines

   Critical and civilian security infrastructure
   €115 million

  Read the press release

The project will deepen the navigation channel of the port so it can accommodate larger vessels, including naval forces. In addition, a 57-hectare terminal will be constructed to provide a hub for the growing offshore wind energy industry in the North Sea.
EIB bolsters EU defence with support for Danish seaport expansion
The project will deepen the navigation channel of the port so it can accommodate larger vessels, including naval forces. In addition, a 57-hectare terminal will be constructed to provide a hub for the growing offshore wind energy industry in the North Sea.
©Port of Esbjerg
Download original

Latest news

  •
    26 June 2025

    EIB provides €107.5 million to back security and defence in Italy

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a new strategic agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Defence, with the goal of further strengthening Italy’s security and defence capabilities.

    Management committee Gelsomina VIGLIOTTI Italy European Union Security and defence
  • 20 June 2025

    EIB backs new military base in Lithuania with €540 million loan

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) plans to lend €540 million for Lithuania to build a military base south of the capital Vilnius, highlighting Europe's collective commitment to bolster its defence infrastructure and deterrence capacity. The new base in Rūdninkai will host a German brigade, strengthening the rapid-response capabilities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the region.

    Management committee Nadia Calviño Lithuania European Union Security and defence
  • 20 June 2025

    EIB Group increases 2025 financing ceiling to record €100 billion to step up investments in security and defence, energy grids and Europe’s tech leadership

    The shareholders of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, the EU Member States, approved a record-high financing ceiling of €100 billion for this year and new programmes to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness, technological leadership and security.

    Institutional Board of governors Management committee Nadia Calviño Security and defence Energy
  • 20 June 2025

    President Calviño: Europe delivers

    Opening speech by President Nadia Calviño at the annual general meeting of EIB Board of Governors in Luxembourg, on 20 June 2025.

    Urban development Interviews Institutional European Commission SMEs Partners Affordable and sustainable housing Critical raw materials Management committee Nadia Calviño Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 18 June 2025

    France: The EIB and Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne sign an agreement to support French small and medium-sized enterprises in the defence sector

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the BPCE banking group have signed a €300 million loan agreement in favor of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the security and defence sector in France.

    SMEs France European Union Security and defence
  • 12 June 2025

    President Calviño: Financing Europe's tomorrow

    EIB Group President Nadia Calviño delivered the keynote speech the GLOBSEC Forum 2025.

    Interviews Solidarity with Ukraine Management committee Nadia Calviño Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence
  • 11 June 2025

    EIB triples financing for banks to provide liquidity to SMEs in the supply chain of Europe’s defence industry, signs first deal with Deutsche Bank

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) is tripling to €3 billion the intermediated financing available to Europe’s defence-industry suppliers in a fresh move to bolster security on the continent. The EIB is also triggering the new facility through an inaugural agreement with Deutsche Bank, providing long-term liquidity earmarked for security and defence investment projects.

    SMEs Management committee Nadia Calviño Security and defence
  • 10 June 2025

    Nadia Calviño at the Desayunos del Ateneo event

    President Nadia Calviño’s speech at the Ateneo de Madrid, 9 June 2025

    Interviews Institutional SMEs Partnerships EIF Management committee Nadia Calviño Mandates and partnerships Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Energy
  • 6 June 2025

    European promotional institutions and EIB join forces to support EU security and defence

    The national promotional institutions of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain as well as the European Investment Bank (EIB) will cooperate to bolster Europe’s security and defence industry. The six long term investors – Caisse des Depôts, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) and Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) and the EIB – agreed to further explore cooperation opportunities.

    Italy Spain Germany Poland France European Union Security and defence

Contact us

Get support

If you're a European firm or innovator in the security and defence industry looking for financing or want to learn how we can support your ambitions, contact our Security and Defence Office.

Media

For media enquiries about security and defence, please contact:

Nikos Chrysoloras

General enquiries

Contact our Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB

Contact the Information Desk
Tel.  +352 4379-22000

Frequently asked questions

What are the key elements of the EIB Group’s Security and Defence Action Plan?
  • Eligibility
    The EIB expanded its operational scope to directly address EU defence investment needs, investing in dedicated military infrastructure and equipment in the EU. This adjustment of the Group’s eligibility criteria ensures that excluded activities are more precisely defined and as limited as possible in scope aligning with the policy priorities of the EU. Leveraging on its whole spectrum of financial products, the EIB Group is focusing on the following key areas:
    1.     Bolstering support for infrastructure critical to ensure readiness against various threats, such as military bases, and related logistics, military mobility, border protection, cybersecurity, seabed infrastructure protection.
    2.     Investing in key advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, drones and other autonomous systems and space technologies to enhance Europe defence capabilities and maintain a strategic edge.
    3.     Addressing access to finance needs of SMEs within the security and defence supply chain, by delivering on a specialized financing facility in collaboration with commercial banks.
  • Dedicated team
    The EIB Group has a dedicated Security and Defence Office acting as a single point of entry within the Group, to accelerate investment deployment.
  • Partnerships
    The EIB Group is strengthening partnerships and collaboration with key stakeholders, including the EU Ministries of Defence, DG DEFIS, the EU External Action Service, the European Defence Agency, the European Space Agency, National Promotional Banks and the NATO Innovation Fund. The aim is to increase impact, synergies, and complementarity.
Does EIB finance weapons and ammunition?

No, weapons and ammunition remain excluded from EIB financing.

 

Does EIB finance equipment or infrastructure dedicated to military/police use?

Yes, equipment or infrastructure dedicated to military and police use are eligible for EIB Group’s financing, insofar as it is not classified as weapons or ammunition.

Is the EIB Group’s Security and Defence Industry Action Plan compatible with the Climate Bank Roadmap?

Reinforcing our position as the Climate Bank remains our top priority. Furthermore, the EIB Group remains committed to safeguard its highest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

Also, the EIB Group continues to exclude investments in weapons and ammunition under the plan.

Does the EIB Group finance security and defence projects outside the European Union?

EIB Group financing for the security and defence industry is only available for companies domiciled and projects implemented inside the EU.

What is the role of the EIB Group Security and Defence Office?

The Security and Defence Office provides a one-stop shop on security and defence for the whole EIB Group. It is operational since May 2024. Security and defence projects often need a combination of different banking products and special advisory services. The coordination of these services across the EIB Group is taken care of by this central entry point for clients from the sector. Establishing such a central point of contact strengthens the cooperation within the Group and accelerates the assessment and approval of requests for financing.

Contact us  

Key publications

  • 10 April 2025

    Public-private partnerships in security and defence

    This publication explains some of the reasons for using a partnership approach on security and defence projects.

    EPEC PPP Security and defence
  • 17 December 2024

    EIB Product catalogue

    An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.

    Urban development Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 19 October 2022

    European Cybersecurity Investment Platform

    Supporting the European Cybersecurity industry to develop in Europe with access to additional financing options

    Cybersecurity Security and defence
  • 22 January 2019

    The future of the European space sector: How to leverage Europe’s technological leadership and boost investments for space ventures

    The study reviews access-to-finance conditions met by companies active in the European space sector and proposes potential solutions to improve them.

    Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 1 June 2021

    Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe

    This report, produced by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission, provides a global overview of the state of play of both technologies. It shows that Europe needs to address an investment gap of up to €10 billion that is holding back development and deployment of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies in the EU.

    Digital and telecoms Blockchain Artificial intelligence Digitalisation and technological innovation

