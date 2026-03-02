Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ARDSHINBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Reference: 20250772
Release date: 2 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK OJSC

Location

Description

EFSD+ MSME Guarantee Facility - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ardshinbank in Armenia.

Objectives

Financing of projects carried out by micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) in eligible sectors in Armenia.

Sector(s)

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

not disclosed

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not disclosed

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB Environmental and Social Standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Armenia Credit lines