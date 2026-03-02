ARDSHINBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Release date: 2 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryINDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK OJSC
Location
Description
EFSD+ MSME Guarantee Facility - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ardshinbank in Armenia.
Objectives
Financing of projects carried out by micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) in eligible sectors in Armenia.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not disclosed
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB Environmental and Social Standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
