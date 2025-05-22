EFSD PLUS MSME GUARANTEE FACILITY (LE)

Reference: 20250144

Release date: 27 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

The purpose of the facility is to reach out to underserved segments of the economy and enhance access to finance in the form of improved lending terms and conditions (pricing and/or collateral requirements), enabling local financial intermediaries to take on more risk.

Objectives

The project aims to boost micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises' (MSME) access to finance, especially in underserved markets, while promoting green investments and social inclusion. It does this by offering risk-sharing guarantees to local financial institutions, encouraging them to lend more to small businesses and priority sectors like climate-friendly projects and vulnerable groups.

Comments

The EFSD+ Guarantee is a core instrument of the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, designed to mobilize private investment in regions where access to finance is limited and risks are high. It works by providing EU-backed guarantees to eligible financial institutions and investors, reducing their exposure to credit risk and encouraging them to finance projects that support sustainable development. These guarantees aim to foster economic growth, create jobs, and promote climate-friendly and socially inclusive investments in partner countries, particularly in fragile or vulnerable contexts.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 70 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social (E&S) Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance." The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 22/05/2025