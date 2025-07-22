CO-INVESTMENT TAALERI WIND LATVIA

Release date: 10 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTAALERI ENERGIA FUNDS MANAGEMENT OY
Location
Description
The operation consists of a co-investment alongside the fund Taaleri SolarWind III into a 112 MW onshore wind farm project in northeast Latvia.
Objectives
The aim is to increase renewable energy generation capacity in Latvia and contribute to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan, including in the REPowerEU Action Plan. Furthermore, being located in Latvia - considered a less developed region under the EU Cohesion Policy - the project will also strengthen the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
Environmental aspects
Wind farms fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA process is required. The project has been screened in with the full EIA approved by the Competent Authority. During appraisal, the EIB will review the EIA study and process, the authorisation procedure, including screening decisions, project descriptions, associated infrastructure as well as terms and conditions of the environmental and building permits.
Procurement
The Fund Manager shall ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with EU Directives. Most of the contractors and suppliers are expected to be private companies, for which the Fund Manager will have to verify during due diligence whether they have received any special or exclusive rights, and apply the corresponding conditions.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).