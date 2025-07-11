SLOVENSKA SPORITELNA PSLF MBIL

Release date: 2 February 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySLOVENSKA SPORITEL'NA AS
Location
Description
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), MidCaps and public sector entities in Slovakia.
Objectives
The aim is to support public-sector projects, primarily in the Just Transition regions of Slovakia, while also improving access to finance for the final beneficiaries through loans intermediated by Slovenská Sporiteľňa.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 18/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).