BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II

Reference: 20250434
Release date: 8 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA

Location

Description

This operation is dedicated to 100% sustainable housing across Spain. All projects will adhere to the EIB's climate action guidelines, with a primary focus on energy efficiency initiatives - specifically, the new construction of NZEBs+ (Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings and beyond). These projects will be undertaken by real estate developers, private individuals, and housing associations.

Objectives

The aim is to support climate projects in sectors supporting both national and European targets for energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as the reduction of CO2 emissions. As such, the project meets the EIB and EU Taxonomy requirements and supports EU objectives in terms of climate action and diversification of energy supply.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 286 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

