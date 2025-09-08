BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II

Release date: 8 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Location
Description
This operation is dedicated to 100% sustainable housing across Spain. All projects will adhere to the EIB's climate action guidelines, with a primary focus on energy efficiency initiatives - specifically, the new construction of NZEBs+ (Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings and beyond). These projects will be undertaken by real estate developers, private individuals, and housing associations.
Objectives
The aim is to support climate projects in sectors supporting both national and European targets for energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as the reduction of CO2 emissions. As such, the project meets the EIB and EU Taxonomy requirements and supports EU objectives in terms of climate action and diversification of energy supply.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 286 million
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).