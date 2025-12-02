AVINTES NATURAL RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Release date: 2 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySOGRAPE SGPS SA
Location
Description
The project will support the promoter’s four-year investment plan targeting several actions to optimise consumption (water, energy and raw materials) and modernise its processes at its Avintes (Portugal) facilities.
Objectives
The project aims at modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Progressing in low-carbon processes and technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in production facilities, and increase in the share of energy use from from renewable sources.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 103 million
Environmental aspects
The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations. Sub-projects are expected to fall out of scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).