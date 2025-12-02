Search EN menu
 
 Homepage

At the EIB Group, we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to who we are. Guided by EU values, we strive to create an accessible and inclusive environment where everyone can contribute and thrive.

See more  
en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AVINTES NATURAL RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Reference: 20250377
Release date: 2 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

SOGRAPE SGPS SA

Location

Description

The project will support the promoter’s four-year investment plan targeting several actions to optimise consumption (water, energy and raw materials) and modernise its processes at its Avintes (Portugal) facilities.

Objectives

The project aims at modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Progressing in low-carbon processes and technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in production facilities, and increase in the share of energy use from from renewable sources.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 103 million

Environmental aspects

The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations. Sub-projects are expected to fall out of scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Portugal Industry