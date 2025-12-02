AVINTES NATURAL RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Reference: 20250377

Release date: 2 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SOGRAPE SGPS SA

The project will support the promoter’s four-year investment plan targeting several actions to optimise consumption (water, energy and raw materials) and modernise its processes at its Avintes (Portugal) facilities.

Objectives

The project aims at modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Progressing in low-carbon processes and technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in production facilities, and increase in the share of energy use from from renewable sources.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 40 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 103 million

Environmental aspects

The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations. Sub-projects are expected to fall out of scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Under appraisal