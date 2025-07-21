REG EMILIA-ROMAGNA SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Release date: 11 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryREGIONE EMILIA ROMAGNA
Location
Description
The project involves the refurbishment of up to approximately 3,500 units—a figure that will be finalised based on the implementation activities carried out by the Emilia-Romagna Region.
Objectives
The primary objective of the operation is to address the growing demand for affordable housing among individuals who are unable to access adequate accommodation—particularly in urban areas across the Emilia-Romagna Region. In addition to expanding housing availability, the initiative aims to enhance living conditions for local residents, improve the appeal of urban spaces, and elevate the quality of surrounding architecture.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Environmental aspects
Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during the appraisal: the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as Regional Authority being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, including Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 21/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).