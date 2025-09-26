PROCREDIT BG ENHANCED SUPPORT SMES

Release date: 26 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPROCREDIT BANK (BULGARIA) AD
Location
Description
The project concerns a guarantee for an existing portfolio of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps by the EIB Group to support ProCredit Bank Bulgaria's lending expansion in SMEs and mid-caps sector.
Objectives
The aim is to increase availability of finance for projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps operating in the industry and services sector.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 135 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 325 million
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower/financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).