PROCREDIT BG ENHANCED SUPPORT SMES

Reference: 20250346

Release date: 26 September 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PROCREDIT BANK (BULGARIA) AD

The project concerns a guarantee for an existing portfolio of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps by the EIB Group to support ProCredit Bank Bulgaria's lending expansion in SMEs and mid-caps sector.

Objectives

The aim is to increase availability of finance for projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps operating in the industry and services sector.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 135 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 325 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower/financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal