LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX

Reference: 20250337

Release date: 11 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

LACTINOV SERVICES SAS

The promoter is a French dairy cooperative. The loan will support its investments to expand, modernise, and decarbonise the manufacturing process for UHT dairy-based products during the period 2025-2029.

Objectives

The objective of the project is to modernise the Promoter's production facilities by upgrading production lines and expanding on-site storage capacity to enable the manufacture of UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implementing technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 124 million

Environmental aspects

The aim is to upgrade production lines and expand on-site storage capacity to manufacture UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Under appraisal