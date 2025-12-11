LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX

Release date: 11 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryLACTINOV SERVICES SAS
Location
Description
The promoter is a French dairy cooperative. The loan will support its investments to expand, modernise, and decarbonise the manufacturing process for UHT dairy-based products during the period 2025-2029.
Objectives
The objective of the project is to modernise the Promoter's production facilities by upgrading production lines and expanding on-site storage capacity to enable the manufacture of UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implementing technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 124 million
Environmental aspects
The aim is to upgrade production lines and expand on-site storage capacity to manufacture UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).