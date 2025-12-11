Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX

Reference: 20250337
Release date: 11 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

LACTINOV SERVICES SAS

Location

Description

The promoter is a French dairy cooperative. The loan will support its investments to expand, modernise, and decarbonise the manufacturing process for UHT dairy-based products during the period 2025-2029.

Objectives

The objective of the project is to modernise the Promoter's production facilities by upgrading production lines and expanding on-site storage capacity to enable the manufacture of UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implementing technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 50 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 124 million

Environmental aspects

The aim is to upgrade production lines and expand on-site storage capacity to manufacture UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

