TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)

Release date: 2 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryWIREPAS OY
Location
Description
Wirepas is a company that develops ultra-resilient "wireless mesh networks" for industrial monitoring IoT applications, providing reliable, wireless, and scalable connectivity as a key selling point. The project funding will support research, development and innovation aimed at improving the software stack platform for Internet of Things (IoT) devices in sectors such as smart metering, smart building and smart tracking. It will also promote the standardisation of radio frequency (RF) communication within the 1.9 GHz unlicensed band, enabling wider adoption and greater efficiency.
Objectives
The investment will expand IoT firmware portability, ensuring compatibility with new hardware and strengthening interoperability across technologies. In addition, it will accelerate geographic expansion, introducing these innovations to new markets. This initiative is expected to create a more scalable and efficient IoT ecosystem, enhancing connectivity and communication standards for emerging applications.
Sector(s)
- Services - Information and communication
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 24 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 54 million
Environmental aspects
The project's activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, therefore no EIA is required.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).