TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)

Reference: 20250309

Release date: 2 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

WIREPAS OY

Wirepas is a company that develops ultra-resilient "wireless mesh networks" for industrial monitoring IoT applications, providing reliable, wireless, and scalable connectivity as a key selling point. The project funding will support research, development and innovation aimed at improving the software stack platform for Internet of Things (IoT) devices in sectors such as smart metering, smart building and smart tracking. It will also promote the standardisation of radio frequency (RF) communication within the 1.9 GHz unlicensed band, enabling wider adoption and greater efficiency.

Objectives

The investment will expand IoT firmware portability, ensuring compatibility with new hardware and strengthening interoperability across technologies. In addition, it will accelerate geographic expansion, introducing these innovations to new markets. This initiative is expected to create a more scalable and efficient IoT ecosystem, enhancing connectivity and communication standards for emerging applications.

Sector(s)

Services - Information and communication

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 24 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 54 million

Environmental aspects

The project's activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, therefore no EIA is required.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Status

Under appraisal