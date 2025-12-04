TECHEU VD DMS IMAGING (IEU LS)

Release date: 8 January 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryDIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA
Location
Description
The project supports the development, design and manufacturing of medical imaging systems. The financing includes new generation design, software development including AI modules, and modernization of manufacturing lines.
Objectives
The Project relates to the Borrower's expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation for the improvement of its portfolio of medical imaging systems. The focus of the Project is the development of next generation products in Radiographic Fluoroscopy, bone densitometry, Ambulatory Radiography Equipment (mobiles), Mobile operating room solutions (C-arms), and software to enable AI medical imaging interpretation.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 42 million
Environmental aspects
The specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/52/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.
Procurement
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.
Status
Signed - 30/12/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).