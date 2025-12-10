BRASOV-SIGHISOARA RAILWAY EU CO-FINANCING

Reference: 20250239

Release date: 2 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ROMANIA

Situated in Central Romania, within an EIB Cohesion Priority Region, the project involves modernising the 130 km Brasov-Sighisoara double-track electrified railway line, which forms part of the Rhine-Danube Core Trans-European Network (TEN-T) corridor. The upgrade includes an increase in maximum design speed, axle load, and maximum permissible train length, along with the installation of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2. The project will be compliant with the Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSIs), including the ERTMS installation, which is expected to improve competitiveness of rail versus other modes.

Objectives

The aim is to significantly improve the quality and travel time of the rail connection between Brasov and Sighisoara, leading to time savings, modal shift from road to rail travel - with consequent reduced vehicle operating costs - improved transport safety, and environmental benefits. As a result, the project will contribute to sustainable transport, in line with EU objectives.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 630 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 2250 million

Environmental aspects

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental impacts of the project, the EIA procedure as well as the need for assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to generate modal shift from road to rail with the corresponding environmental benefits in terms of reduction of noise, GHG emissions and pollution. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 10/12/2025