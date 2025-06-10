HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Reference: 20250170

Release date: 16 July 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

HEMSOE FASTIGHETS AB

The project will finance the construction and renovation of energy efficient schools and other public buildings in Sweden, Finland and Germany.

Objectives

The Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) requires that from 1st January 2028 new buildings owned by public bodies are zero-emission buildings (ZEB). The project, by supporting energy efficient renovations and new buildings that have a significantly better energy performance than the current regulation will prepare this transition.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 341 million

Environmental aspects

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. None of the buildings to be constructed falls under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). Through the project, new energy efficient buildings, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU as amended by directive EU-2024-1275, will be constructed and will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB will require the promoter to apply those rules. Each building construction contract has been awarded separately. Contractors are local companies, usually mid-caps.

Status

Under appraisal - 10/06/2025