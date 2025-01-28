PLOIESTI URBAN MOBILITY

Reference: 20250128

Release date: 1 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

MUNICIPALITY OF PLOIESTI

Objectives

The project includes investments in the renewal of the tram fleet through the acquisition of 20 new low-floor trams, as well as minor works to the existing tram depot to ensure improved stabling facilities. The project forms part of a broader investment programme led by the Municipality of Ploiesti to modernise the public transport offer, as outlined in the city's Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (SIDU). The EIB loan will contribute to improving the quality, reliability, and environmental performance of tram operations, while enhancing the operational efficiency, safety, and accessibility of the public transport offer in Ploiesti, located in a less developed region of the EU and a territory of the Just Transition Mechanism.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 36 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 51 million

Environmental aspects

Where and, if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach, as defined in the EIB Group's Environmental & Social (E&S) Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 1/09/2025