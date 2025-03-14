Romania: Industrial hub of Ploiesti to get EIB advisory support on green transport projects

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Romanian municipality of Ploiești on green transport projects as part of a Europe-wide push to make urban life healthier for people and the environment. EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris and Ploiești Mayor Mihai Poliţeanu signed an agreement on advisory support today in the city, which is a major industrial hub 56 kilometres north of Bucharest.

The Ploiesti administration, which serves a metropolitan population of more than 266,000, is seeking to upgrade local transport infrastructure to keep pace with the area’s economic growth and cut emissions that cause global warming.

Under the accord with Ploiesti, EIB Advisory will deploy its own experts as well as external consultants to provide guidance on financial and project management of transport projects. Assistance in preparing the grant application under the European Union’s “Just Transition” Pillar 3 programme – Public Sector Loan Facility is also possible. The support is offered through the InvestEU Advisory Hub. Further support may be available at a later stage.

“We are very pleased to support Ploiesti in this transition toward climate neutrality,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “This partnership underscores our commitment to climate action andsustainable urban development.”

Ploiești, the capital of Prahova County, has historically been a centre for the petroleum industry and serves as a hub for oil refining and petrochemicals. It is Romania’s ninth-largest municipality and its proximity to other industrial centres as well as to tourist destinations increases its potential to become part of a major transport and economic corridor.

“Our partnership with the EIB is important and promotes the development of our city.,” said Mihai Poliţeanu, mayor of Ploiesti. “We are considering investments that closely align with the EU's social and environmental objectives, contribute to reducing carbon emissions and strengthen Romania's commitments to sustainable urban development.”

The EIB provides technical and financial expertise to support the development of sustainable and bankable projects in various sectors. In Romania, EIB Advisory is assisting authorities and businesses in preparing infrastructure investments, improving project planning and enhancing access to funding through tailored services and capacity building.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed almost €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60 % of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Around half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

About the InvestEU Advisory Hub

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery and growth. It helps mobilise private investments for the European Union’s policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that invest against an EU budget guarantee worth €26.2 billion. That guarantee will back investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment. The InvestEU Advisory Hub is the central entry point for project promoters and intermediaries seeking advisory support and technical assistance related to centrally managed EU investment funds. Managed by the European Commission and financed by the EU budget, the InvestEU Advisory Hub connects project promoters and intermediaries with advisory partners, who work directly together to help projects reach the financing stage. The InvestEU Advisory Hub complements the InvestEU Fund by supporting the identification, preparation and development of investment projects across the European Union. Together with the InvestEU Portal – the EU’s online matchmaking tool – we aim to strengthen Europe’s investment and business environment.

In Romania, EIB Advisory supports public and private clients in developing and implementing projects. EIB Advisory provides financial and technical advice, market development and capacity building support in a wide range of sectors and in line with the EIB Group's eight strategic priorities.