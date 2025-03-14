Reference: 20250075

Release date: 10 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA

The operation will finance the modernisation of the double-track electrified line n.12 PLK Skierniewice - Pilawa - Lukow, which will be approximately 160 km long. The project also includes the construction of a double-track railway bridge over the Vistula river.

Objectives

The aim is to improve the quality of rail services and related infrastructure in Poland, mainly to promote freight transport by rail and facilitating modal shift. The project will advance sustainable transport in alignment with the EU objectives. With over 60% of the project being located in cohesion regions, the project will also significantly contribute to develop these areas.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 550 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 1248 million

Environmental aspects

The Project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during the project appraisal. The Project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be assessed within the appraisal. The project will have a positive environmental impact by enabling the railways to maintain modal share in markets most suitably served by rail.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that the contracts for the project implementation have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 14/03/2025