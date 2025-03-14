Release date: 10 April 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Location
Description
The operation will finance the modernisation of the double-track electrified line n.12 PLK Skierniewice - Pilawa - Lukow, which will be approximately 160 km long. The project also includes the construction of a double-track railway bridge over the Vistula river.
Objectives
The aim is to improve the quality of rail services and related infrastructure in Poland, mainly to promote freight transport by rail and facilitating modal shift. The project will advance sustainable transport in alignment with the EU objectives. With over 60% of the project being located in cohesion regions, the project will also significantly contribute to develop these areas.
Sector(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 550 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1248 million
Environmental aspects
The Project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during the project appraisal. The Project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be assessed within the appraisal. The project will have a positive environmental impact by enabling the railways to maintain modal share in markets most suitably served by rail.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that the contracts for the project implementation have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Under appraisal - 14/03/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).