MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES 2 (IEU LS)

Release date: 23 January 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryMEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA
Location
Description
The Promoter is leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence, computer vision, and signal processing technologies to develop imaging/diagnosis tests and services in the field of medical imaging management to serve both drug development and patient care
Objectives
Median Technologies (The Promoter) new software aims to offer radiologists a tool to help them with the interpretation of clinical images using the latest artificial intelligence techniques and deep learning technologies.
Sector(s)
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 76 million
Environmental aspects
The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as R&D investments will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless verified during the appraisal, to align with EU best practices.
Procurement
The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Status
Signed - 11/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).