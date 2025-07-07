MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES 2 (IEU LS)

Reference: 20250070

Release date: 23 January 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Description

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA

The Promoter is leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence, computer vision, and signal processing technologies to develop imaging/diagnosis tests and services in the field of medical imaging management to serve both drug development and patient care

Objectives

Median Technologies (The Promoter) new software aims to offer radiologists a tool to help them with the interpretation of clinical images using the latest artificial intelligence techniques and deep learning technologies.

Sector(s)

Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 38 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 76 million

Environmental aspects

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as R&D investments will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless verified during the appraisal, to align with EU best practices.

Procurement

The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Status

Signed - 11/07/2025