TECH-EU PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN

Release date: 1 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPRYSMIAN SPA
Location
Description
The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of medium, high and extra high voltage electricity cables and solutions, and of telecommunication cabling solutions from 2025 to 2028.
Objectives
The project aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and sustainability of the promoter's medium, high, and extra high voltage cable solutions while advancing eco-efficiency and supporting digital connectivity.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 406 million
Environmental aspects
The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised research and development (R&D) facilities. The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU.
Procurement
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Status
Signed - 27/11/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).