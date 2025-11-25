TECH-EU PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN

Reference: 20250069

Release date: 1 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

PRYSMIAN SPA

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of medium, high and extra high voltage electricity cables and solutions, and of telecommunication cabling solutions from 2025 to 2028.

Objectives

The project aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and sustainability of the promoter's medium, high, and extra high voltage cable solutions while advancing eco-efficiency and supporting digital connectivity.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 406 million

Environmental aspects

The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised research and development (R&D) facilities. The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Signed - 27/11/2025