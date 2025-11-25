Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TECH-EU PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN

Reference: 20250069
Release date: 1 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

PRYSMIAN SPA

Location

Description

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of medium, high and extra high voltage electricity cables and solutions, and of telecommunication cabling solutions from 2025 to 2028.

Objectives

The project aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and sustainability of the promoter's medium, high, and extra high voltage cable solutions while advancing eco-efficiency and supporting digital connectivity.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 406 million

Environmental aspects

The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised research and development (R&D) facilities. The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU.

Procurement

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Status

Signed - 27/11/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 November 2025
27 November 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Italy France Germany Spain The Netherlands Industry