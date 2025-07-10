VARAZDIN SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL

Reference: 20250061

Release date: 15 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CITY OF VARAZDIN

The framework loan will finance the implementation of the investment programme 2025-2030 of the City of Varaždin in Croatia.

Objectives

The goal is to support eligible projects aligned with the municipality's priorities for the 2025-2030 period.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 25 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Environmental aspects

The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.

Procurement

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice , with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Approved - 10/07/2025