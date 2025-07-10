VARAZDIN SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL

Release date: 15 April 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryCITY OF VARAZDIN
Location
Description
The framework loan will finance the implementation of the investment programme 2025-2030 of the City of Varaždin in Croatia.
Objectives
The goal is to support eligible projects aligned with the municipality's priorities for the 2025-2030 period.
Sector(s)
- Urban development - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Environmental aspects
The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.
Procurement
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice , with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Status
Approved - 10/07/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).