RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X

Reference: 20250008

Release date: 22 April 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

COOPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA,RABO FACTORING BV,RABO LEASE BV

Financing of small-scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with high relevance in terms of climate action, environmental sustainability and bioeconomy.

Objectives

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the beneficiaries.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower/financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 2/07/2025