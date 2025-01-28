Netherlands: Rabobank and EIB scale up support for environmentally conscious small businesses

Shutterstock

€300 million in additional financing will be made available via a ninth impact loan.

In partnership with the EIB, Rabobank has mobilised over €1.8 billion to support sustainable financing.

For companies with up to 3 000 employees and borrowing less than €7.5 million, the interest rate may be reduced by up to 0.65%.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Rabobank are scaling up their support for environmentally conscious businesses. Through this new instrument, €300 million will be made available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) working at the forefront of sustainable development. Over the last nine years, in cooperation with the EIB, Rabobank has provided over €1.8 billion in sustainable financing to over 1 000 SMEs.

Sustainability is one of the main pillars of the EIB and Rabobank’s strategy. It is becoming increasingly important for businesses to invest in a sustainable future. Rabobank is proud to continue its fruitful partnership with the EIB and to encourage companies to make sustainable investments through the Rabo Impactlening instrument. Since 2015, environmentally conscious companies have benefited from favourable lending conditions thanks to EIB-supported impact loans provided under Rabo Impactlening.

NL Retail Director at Rabobank Carlo van Kemenade said: “We are noticing a considerable increase in demand for sustainable financing. Successful companies do not only aim for financial return, but are also increasingly conscious of their environmental and social impact. As such, they play a key role in the transition and in helping to prepare the economy for the future and, as a bank, we are pleased to support their ambitions in this regard. Rabobank is therefore proud to continue its successful partnership with the EIB.”

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot said: “Achieving our climate goals requires a concerted effort, and the sustainability of SMEs plays a crucial role. The EIB maintains a positive relationship with Rabobank – having already agreed the ninth impact loan for sustainable companies – and thus demonstrates that green activities are also economically attractive.”

About Rabo Impactlening

This new €300 million finance contract will once again provide sector sustainability leaders holding one of the selected sustainability or social labels with access to the Rabo Impactlening instrument. This will enable them to benefit from an interest rate reduction of up to 0.65%. Applications submitted for impact loans must meet the usual conditions required by Rabobank and the EIB. The Rabo Impactlening loan is available to companies with up to 3 000 employees. The total investment required for the project must not exceed €25 million and the loan principal is capped at €7.5 million. Rabobank is responsible for the final loan approval decision.

Background information

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The Netherlands holds 5.2% of the shares. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. Over 90% of its projects are carried out in Europe. Over the past decade, the EIB has lent more than €27 billion to support Dutch projects in a variety of sectors, including research and development, sustainable mobility, clean water, healthcare and SMEs.

About Rabobank Group

The Rabobank Group offers retail banking, wholesale banking, leasing and mortgage services in several countries around the world. The group’s focus is on the common interests of people and communities and creating value for its customers. In the Netherlands, the group is maintaining its position as a global leader. Meanwhile, on the international level, it is working to reinforce its position as a leading bank in the food and agri-food sectors. The Rabobank Group is active in 37 countries and, as of 31 December 2023, had 49 000 full-time equivalent employees. For more information on the Rabobank Group, please visit: www.rabobank.com/nl.