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RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 500,000,000
Credit lines : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/03/2026 : € 250,000,000
2/07/2025 : € 250,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X
Other links
Summary sheet
RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X
Related press
Netherlands: Rabobank and EIB scale up support for environmentally conscious small businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
22 April 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/07/2025
20250008
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X
COOPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA,RABO FACTORING BV,RABO LEASE BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of small-scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with high relevance in terms of climate action, environmental sustainability and bioeconomy.

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the beneficiaries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower/financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 June 2025
2 July 2025
Link to source
Summary sheet
RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X
Other links
Data sheet
RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X
Related press
Netherlands: Rabobank and EIB scale up support for environmentally conscious small businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Rabobank and EIB scale up support for environmentally conscious small businesses
Other links
Data sheet
RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X
Summary sheet
RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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