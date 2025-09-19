SANTANDER ABS FOR SME SUPPORT 2025

Release date: 30 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBANCO SANTANDER SA
Location
Description
The operation consists in the purchase of several tranches of a true-sale securitisation in order to stimulate lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps. EUR 100m will comply with the EIB's climate action guidelines, mainly dedicated to Energy Efficiency projects such as the construction of Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings (NZEBs+) carried out by real estate developers.
Objectives
The aim is to support the intermediary in financing small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
- Industry - Construction
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 320 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The operation falls within the scope of k in the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 26/09/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).