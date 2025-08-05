NEXT GENERATION AST (IEU TI HERA)

Release date: 19 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBACTEROMIC SP ZOO
The project covers the Promoter's investments into the development of next generation antibiotic susceptibility testing technologies, including - inter alia - product enhancement, IP, regulatory approvals and market access.
The project aims to support the continued development and market access of BacterOMIC system - a diagnostic system for automatic antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) which addresses the problem of increasing resistance of bacteria. As an automated system, it significantly simplifies and shortens laboratory procedures while analysing nearly all clinically relevant antibiotics to better determine the most effective treatment of bacterial infections.
EUR 15 million
EUR 40 million
The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).
The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Approved - 5/08/2025
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
