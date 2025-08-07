SQIM MYCELIUM TECHNOLOGY DEMO PLANT (IEU GT2)

Reference: 20240894

Release date: 11 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SQIM SRL

The project will finance capital expenditures (CAPEX) for the industrialization of mycelium-based materials production in Italy. It will also fund research and development activities, along with other expenses for the period 2025–2028, to support the company’s growth.

Objectives

The aim is to develop innovative biotechnology and biomaterials that make a significant contribution to the objectives of the Green Deal.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 15 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 34 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 3/12/2025