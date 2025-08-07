SQIM MYCELIUM TECHNOLOGY DEMO PLANT (IEU GT2)

Release date: 11 December 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySQIM SRL
Location
Description
The project will finance capital expenditures (CAPEX) for the industrialization of mycelium-based materials production in Italy. It will also fund research and development activities, along with other expenses for the period 2025–2028, to support the company’s growth.
Objectives
The aim is to develop innovative biotechnology and biomaterials that make a significant contribution to the objectives of the Green Deal.
Sector(s)
- Industry - Manufacturing
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 34 million
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Status
Signed - 3/12/2025
