SQIM MYCELIUM TECHNOLOGY DEMO PLANT (IEU GT2)

Reference: 20240894
Release date: 11 December 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

SQIM SRL

Location

Description

The project will finance capital expenditures (CAPEX) for the industrialization of mycelium-based materials production in Italy. It will also fund research and development activities, along with other expenses for the period 2025–2028, to support the company’s growth.

Objectives

The aim is to develop innovative biotechnology and biomaterials that make a significant contribution to the objectives of the Green Deal.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 15 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 34 million

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 3/12/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 August 2025
3 December 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Italy Industry