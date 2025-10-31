Search EN menu
 
BNP PARIBAS LEASING AGRI LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS

Reference: 20240870
Release date: 9 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

BNP PARIBAS LEASING SOLUTIONS SA

Location

Description

The pan European facility will support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in several EU countries, with partial dedication to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Objectives

The aim is to enable the intermediary to fund investment projects in the agricultural sector carried out SMEs across EU and enhance access to financing for SMEs, fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Up to 30% of the scheme will be dedicated to supporting SMEs in implementing green investments to enhance their environmental performance.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 2/03/2026

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
31 October 2025
2 March 2026

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

