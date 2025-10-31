BNP PARIBAS LEASING AGRI LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS

Reference: 20240870

Release date: 9 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

BNP PARIBAS LEASING SOLUTIONS SA

The pan European facility will support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in several EU countries, with partial dedication to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Objectives

The aim is to enable the intermediary to fund investment projects in the agricultural sector carried out SMEs across EU and enhance access to financing for SMEs, fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Up to 30% of the scheme will be dedicated to supporting SMEs in implementing green investments to enhance their environmental performance.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 2/03/2026