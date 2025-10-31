BNP PARIBAS LEASING AGRI LOAN SMES & MIDCAPS

Release date: 9 March 2026
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryBNP PARIBAS LEASING SOLUTIONS SA
Location
Description
The pan European facility will support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in several EU countries, with partial dedication to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
Objectives
The aim is to enable the intermediary to fund investment projects in the agricultural sector carried out SMEs across EU and enhance access to financing for SMEs, fostering economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Up to 30% of the scheme will be dedicated to supporting SMEs in implementing green investments to enhance their environmental performance.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Signed - 2/03/2026
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).