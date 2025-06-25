Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TECHEU VD TRICARES (IEU TI)

Reference: 20240862
Release date: 25 June 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

TRICARES SAS

Location

Description

The project will support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, including product development and clinical trials.

Objectives

The aim is to develop an innovative transcatheter tricuspid valve to treat tricuspid regurgitation.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 20 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 54 million

Environmental aspects

The specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/52/EU). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Status

Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Germany Industry