SPEEDINVEST AFRICA FUND

Release date: 1 July 2025
Location
Description
The operation consists in an equity participation in a venture capital fund, which presents a strategic opportunity to partner with Team Europe Development Finance Institutions (DFIs ) and private investors to support one of the EU's most reputable fund managers in expanding its geographic footprint to the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa. T The operation will foster private sector development and accelerate the digital transition, enhancing connectivity and unlocking new commercial opportunities both between Europe and Africa and within the African continent.
Objectives
The Fund is expected to improve access to long-term finance, the business environment and the resilience of start-ups and small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa. It is also expected to facilitate cross-border synergies for technology development, implementation and trade within targeted regions and with Europe. The Fund will contribute to the digitalisation of businesses such as payments, lending, banking, accounting, insurance as well as fintech-enabled verticals such as marketplaces, health, education and software as a service (SaaS).
Sector(s)
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Environmental aspects
The Fund will operate in line with the EIB Group Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
Procurement
N/A.
Status
Approved - 22/10/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).