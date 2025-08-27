PROJECT RADIANT

Release date: 4 July 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryC-WIND POLSKA SP ZOO
Location
Description
The project will fund the design, construction, and operation of a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm with a capacity of up to 390 MW in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea region.
Objectives
The offshore wind farm will help reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, which are externalities the market fails to address. By introducing new variable renewable energy technologies in the market, the project aims to bridge the gap in developing additional renewable capacity.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 2025 million
Environmental aspects
Wind farms adhere to the national legislation having transposed Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EU Directive 2011/92/EU), thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an EIA is mandatory. Given the projects size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.
Procurement
It is provisionally understood that the promoter, which is a Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), is neither a contracting authority nor a public undertaking (in the sense of the EU procurement policies). The promoter do not seek to operate on the basis of special or exclusive right granted by a competent authority in relation to this project. This will be confirmed during appraisal.
Status
Approved - 27/08/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).