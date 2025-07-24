Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
MAAT PHARMA (IEU-LS)

Reference: 20240783
Release date: 28 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Location

Description

The project supports the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to develop microbiome-based therapies that aim to treat serious diseases by restoring the microbiome balance, including immune-related conditions and cancer.

Objectives

The aim is to support the promoter's RDI investments, including proprietary clinical-stage assets, continued platform development, and the activities required to enable manufacturing scale-up. The EIB financing will also support the steps leading up to the market launch of the most advanced products. The project will be coordinated from MaaT Pharma's headquarters in Lyon.

Comments

The borrower is a French biopharmaceutical company with an in-depth expertise in microbiome. The borrower leverages its expertise in microbiome to develop pharmaceutical products aiming at restoring balance to the microbiome with application in gastro-intestinal disorders, oncology and neurodegenerative diseases.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 38 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 88 million

Environmental aspects

RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement

The promoter is a private company (listed), not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by EU directives on Procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with the EIB's procurement guidelines for private sector projects. Further procurement-related details will be verified during the project due diligence. All project contracts will be procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Status

Signed - 25/07/2025

24 July 2025
25 July 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

