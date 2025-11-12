PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV

Release date: 12 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryPOWER CAPITAL RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD
Location
Description
The project will finance the construction of four solar photovoltaic plants (PV) totalling 395 MWp in Ireland.
Objectives
Renewable power plants contribute to progress on the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely decarbonise electricity production in the EU and decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 269 million
Environmental aspects
Solar PV plants fall under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), therefore leaving it to the competent authority to determine according to Annex III of the said Directive whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required. Given that China largely dominates the solar panel market, and media have reported the risk of child labour, enhanced due diligence will be applied in line with the EIB's Environmental & Social Standards. The project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention and control.
Procurement
The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply.
Status
Under appraisal
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).