ANGELINI VENTURES SPA

The project aims to implement a co-investment facility with Angelini Ventures S.p.A., an Italian corporate venture capital firm. The facility will target early- to growth-stage innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as Mid-Caps in the life sciences sector.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project addresses a persistent market failure in financial markets for research, development, and innovation (RDI), particularly affecting innovative SMEs and Mid-Caps in the life sciences sector. These companies face limited access to suitable financing due to factors such as information asymmetries, high perceived risk, and lack of collateral.

The operation will establish a co-investment platform aimed at mobilising private capital to support companies active in biotechnology, medical technology, digital health, and diagnostics. By targeting early- and growth-stage firms, the project will accelerate the development and commercialisation of innovative healthcare solutions across the EU. These innovations have the potential to generate strong knowledge spillovers and contribute to improved patient outcomes, the digital transformation of healthcare, and strengthened EU competitiveness in strategic sectors. The project is expected to deliver significant socio-economic benefits and foster high-skilled employment across the Union.

The EIB investment will be key to mobilising strategic private investments in the European life sciences sector. Through its financial contribution, the EIB will provide the Promoter with additional capital to support innovative and high-growth European SMEs and Mid-Caps. It will also help attract private investors by signalling strong institutional support for strategic innovation in the life sciences sector.

Objectives

Sector(s)

Services - Financial and insurance activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 75 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 150 million

Environmental aspects

The promoter's investments concern investments for research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out with existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement

The co-investment vehicle has been assessed by the EIB as investing only in private companies which are not operating in the utility sector nor having a status of contracting entity, therefore not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Status

Signed - 21/11/2025