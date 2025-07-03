CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT

Release date: 4 June 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryTERMOELECTRICA SA
Location
Description
The project intends to address legacy infrastructure issues of the Chisinau district heating network. The rehabilitation works will improve efficiency and energy performance, allow the reinstatement of domestic hot water supply in apartments and therefore contribute to decarbonisation.
Objectives
The proposed operation mainly focuses on the reconstruction of building-level distribution systems, including the installation of individual heating substations and horizontal pipelines in buildings served by the Chisinau district heating system. The project is expected to reduce heat costs for customers, provide access to hot water for homes connected to the network, and lower greenhouse gas and harmful emissions.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 144 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 326 million
Environmental aspects
The investments will contribute to the objective of security of energy supply and climate change mitigation. The project aims at reducing heat and water losses in the district heating network and therefore reducing the related negative "externalities", including reduction of emissions of greenhouse gas and other air pollutants. The project complies with the objectives set in the EIB Energy Lending Policy and is aligned with the Paris Agreement. The project is therefore aligned with the EIB's Public Policy Goals of Sustainable Cities and Regions, Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
Procurement
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable national public procurement rules. Termoelectrica plans to conduct open international single stage procurement procedures.
Status
Signed - 3/07/2025
