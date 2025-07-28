ROUBAIX RENOVATION URBAINE

Reference: 20240655

Release date: 21 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

COMMUNE DE ROUBAIX

The Framework Loan (FL) will support the 2025-2029 multi-annual investment plan of the municipality of Roubaix in France, as well as the implementation of its urban development and climate city strategies. These investments aim at supporting the implementation of the Roubaix Urban Development Strategy and the Multi-annual Agreement for Urban Renewal Projects of Lille Metropole, which defines and finances urban renewal of poor areas of the city.

Objectives

The aim is to contribute to further develop the Municipality of Roubaix and improve both its living and business conditions. In particular, investments will focus on urban renewal and regeneration, including the refurbishment and upgrade of open spaces and green areas, urban roads and public buildings (schools, sports centres, markets). This will improve the living conditions in the poor areas of the city.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 80 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 160 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental & social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC (specifically mention Article 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC), and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, pollution prevention, and protection and restoration of biodiversity & ecosystems.

Procurement

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available. Allocation of resources to larger investment schemes above the limit of EUR 80m, for which the approval of the EIB Board of Directors or the EIB Management Committee exercising approval functions delegated to it by the Board of Directors is appropriate, will be subject to a prior consultation with the European Commission under the Article 19 procedure.

Status

Under appraisal - 28/07/2025