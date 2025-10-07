IKB LOAN FOR MIDCAPS MBIL

Reference: 20240623

Release date: 25 February 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) with IKB to support mid-caps and, to a lesser extent, large corporates in Germany. The MBIL will have a 30% Climate Action and Environment Sustainability window to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Objectives

The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation and energy efficiency. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Industry - Construction

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. IKB will ensure the projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as support the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Status

Approved - 7/10/2025