IKB LOAN FOR MIDCAPS MBIL

Release date: 25 February 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryIKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG
Location
Description
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) with IKB to support mid-caps and, to a lesser extent, large corporates in Germany. The MBIL will have a 30% Climate Action and Environment Sustainability window to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.
Objectives
The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation and energy efficiency. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Industry - Construction
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. IKB will ensure the projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as support the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Status
Approved - 7/10/2025
