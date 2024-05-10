ENERGY EFFICIENCY TELECOM - SUB SAHARAN AFRICA

Release date: 8 September 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryIPT POWERTECH GROUP (HOLDING) SAL
Location
Description
The project will finance energy efficiency projects developed by IPT Powertech in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Objectives
The aim is to modernise the energy facilities serving cellular telecommunications towers and datacentres across several countries in the Region.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Environmental aspects
Each facility to be financed will likely be very small and should have very little negative impact on the environment. However, the developer will be contractually bound to carry out the works and ensure maintenance activities in accordance with the national legislation in force and the principles of the European directives. The implementation of the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The cumulative impact could instead generate significant environmental benefits. The project, which involves the installation of solar panel and battery power systems to complement or replace diesel generators, is expected to save fuel (diesel) and reduce CO2 emissions.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Under appraisal - 20/02/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).