EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Release date: 5 December 2024
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD
Location
Description
The operation consists in a blended facility with Erste Bank AD Novi Sad to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia to foster gender equality and social inclusion.
Objectives
The aim is to address the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as incentivise their socially-inclusive practices in the areas of gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 11 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Status
Signed - 9/09/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).