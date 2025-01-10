Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Reference: 20240507
Release date: 5 December 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD

Location

Description

The operation consists in a blended facility with Erste Bank AD Novi Sad to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia to foster gender equality and social inclusion.

Objectives

The aim is to address the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as incentivise their socially-inclusive practices in the areas of gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 11 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 9/09/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 January 2025
9 September 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

