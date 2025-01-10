EB SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Reference: 20240507

Release date: 5 December 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD

The operation consists in a blended facility with Erste Bank AD Novi Sad to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia to foster gender equality and social inclusion.

Objectives

The aim is to address the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as incentivise their socially-inclusive practices in the areas of gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 11 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Signed - 9/09/2025