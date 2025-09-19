SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR

Reference: 20240480

Release date: 15 October 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

SCATEC ASA

The project involves the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of approximately 120 MWp, along with the related transmission infrastructure. It is located in the Sidi Bouzid region of Tunisia and benefits from a power purchase agreement awarded through a government-led tender process.

Objectives

The aim is to support both EU and national targets for renewable energy generation. It contributes to the EIB’s objectives in the areas of renewable energy, climate action (mitigation) and environmental sustainability (pollution prevention and control). It also plays a key role in helping Tunisia achieve its goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 35% by 2030.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 34 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 81 million

Environmental aspects

The project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment under the national legislation. The promoter has prepared a draft comprehensive environmental and social assessment, which concludes that the potential environmental and social impacts are typically site specific and/or readily identified and addressed through mitigation measures (i.e. the project is likely to have moderate/limited adverse environmental impacts and risks that might be addressed through the application of mitigation hierarchy), and determines that an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is not required under the EIB's standard 1. The draft assessment indicates limited air emissions, minimal wastewater generation, and minor use of hazardous materials.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Under appraisal - 19/09/2025