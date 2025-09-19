SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR

Release date: 15 October 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediarySCATEC ASA
Location
Description
The project involves the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of approximately 120 MWp, along with the related transmission infrastructure. It is located in the Sidi Bouzid region of Tunisia and benefits from a power purchase agreement awarded through a government-led tender process.
Objectives
The aim is to support both EU and national targets for renewable energy generation. It contributes to the EIB’s objectives in the areas of renewable energy, climate action (mitigation) and environmental sustainability (pollution prevention and control). It also plays a key role in helping Tunisia achieve its goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 35% by 2030.
Sector(s)
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 34 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 81 million
Environmental aspects
The project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment under the national legislation. The promoter has prepared a draft comprehensive environmental and social assessment, which concludes that the potential environmental and social impacts are typically site specific and/or readily identified and addressed through mitigation measures (i.e. the project is likely to have moderate/limited adverse environmental impacts and risks that might be addressed through the application of mitigation hierarchy), and determines that an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is not required under the EIB's standard 1. The draft assessment indicates limited air emissions, minimal wastewater generation, and minor use of hazardous materials.
Procurement
The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Under appraisal - 19/09/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).