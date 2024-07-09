BARCELONA FGC RAIL TUNNEL EXTENSION

Reference: 20240452

Release date: 17 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

GENERALITAT DE CATALUNYA

The project will finance the construction of a 4.1 km underground rail line between Plaça Espanya and Gràcia in Barcelona, as an extension of the electrified suburban railway Line 8. It includes two new intermediate stations at Hospital Clínic and Francesc Macià. The line will be operated and managed by Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya.

Objectives

The objective is to improve access from the Llobregat–Anoia corridor to the city centre, strengthen connections with tram, metro and other rail services, and increase public transport accessibility in the eastern part of the Eixample District. The investment is expected to improve access to the city centre and create new links within the train and metro networks. The promoter estimates that up to 24 million passengers per year will benefit from this new section, resulting in travel time savings and positive externalities.

Sector(s)

Transport - Transportation and storage

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 300 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 609 million

Environmental aspects

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the Environmental and Social Policy of the EIB Group, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The Project falls within in the projects listed in Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project was screened in; the promoter undertook an EIA and obtained environmental consent in 2018 (https://portaldogc.gencat.cat/utilsEADOP/PDF/7724/1697419.pdf).

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 9/07/2024