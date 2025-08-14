INLI ENERGY EFFICIENCY RENOVATION PROGRAMME

Reference: 20240449

Release date: 28 March 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

IN'LI

The project will finance the promoter's energy efficiency renovation programme for an estimated 25 residential buildings, consisting of approximately 2,700 affordable housing units for middle-income households, all owned by the promoter in the Île-de-France region.

Objectives

The aim is to improve the households' energy efficiency performance, thereby reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

Sector(s)

Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 80 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 125 million

Environmental aspects

The project is related to energy efficiency and can also include some building integrated renewable energy sources. It will be implemented in existing residential buildings without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The project will renovate residential buildings in line with the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and, upon completion, will reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions. If applicable, works related to asbestos removal must be performed in accordance with the existing regulations for asbestos removal and disposal. The project will contribute to energy efficiency and thus reduce CO2 emissions.

Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. For the few projects already started, the promoter has awarded most of the contracts to local French small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, with the exceptions being large French companies.

Status

Approved - 14/08/2025