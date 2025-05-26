CACIB PAN-EU WIND PACKAGE

Reference: 20240427

Release date: 3 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

The project will be implemented as an unfunded partial delegation linked risk sharing (LRS) transaction to support CACIB in providing certain types of guarantees (Advance & Performance Bonds) in relation to the obligations of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for the supply of wind farms and the related wind value chain components, such as turbines, grid connection's infrastructures, cables, transformer stations, sub-stations and possibly sub-contractors.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will contribute to the InvestEU objective of developing the energy sector.





The ambitious policy decarbonisation targets set in the 2030 require significant investment in renewable energy production capacity, notably in onshore and offshore wind energy infrastructure in Europe. This in turn requires a scale up of the supply chain manufacturing industry and ability to deliver components, services, and materials in a timely manner. It also requires an increased access to advance payment and performance guarantee lines for the OEMs, in a context of financial pressure (growing order books and challenges from rising inflation and interest rates) and with commercial banks reaching their exposure concentration limits vis-a-vis OEMs. The current situation in the guarantee market for wind projects is exacerbated by the relatively limited number of EU commercial banks providing such demanded guarantees in Europe.





The operation, by specifically addressing the increasing bottleneck associated with the provision of guarantees to OEMs, will enable the activation of under-utilised already installed strategic Net-Zero technology manufacturing capacity of wind energy OEM suppliers in Europe, which would otherwise go idle and potentially be lost in part. This enabling effect will help support the proper functioning and access to finance of the entire wind-energy supply chain and will, in turn, contribute to deploy additional renewable energy generation capacity that will eventually be installed in Europe.





The operation would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.





Objectives

The aim is to support the European Union's wind energy sector through the supply of wind farm and the related wind value chain components, such as turbines, grid connection's infrastructure, cables, transformer stations, sub-stations and possibly sub-contractors. The Lending Envelope is a dedicated Guarantee Programme to allow banks to provide additional guarantees related to supply contracts of wind energy equipment manufacturers in the EU. The envelope is expected to mobilise about €8 billion of investments into wind power-related equipment. The sub-operations will be limited to manufacturing companies with production and/or assembly capacity in the EU for the supply of wind farm and related value chain components, such as grid connectors and transformers, to be used in wind energy projects in the EU.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 500 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 8000 million

Environmental aspects

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Procurement

Sub-projects need to comply with the EU acquis and the EIB will require to the final recipients under the new portfolio to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Status

Signed - 29/10/2025