ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE) II

Release date: 6 August 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Location
Description
The Facility will support micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in Armenia, through credit lines to local banks. Such banks will channel the funds to local enterprises, ultimately promoting inclusive growth, sustaining employment and reinforcing long-term economic resilience.
Objectives
The operation aims to finance eligible projects carried out by the final beneficiaries in Armenia, ultimately contributing to the country’s private sector development.
Sector(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Procurement
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Status
Under appraisal - 25/03/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).