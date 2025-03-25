ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE) II

Reference: 20240354

Release date: 6 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

The Facility will support micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in Armenia, through credit lines to local banks. Such banks will channel the funds to local enterprises, ultimately promoting inclusive growth, sustaining employment and reinforcing long-term economic resilience.

Objectives

The operation aims to finance eligible projects carried out by the final beneficiaries in Armenia, ultimately contributing to the country’s private sector development.

Sector(s)

Credit lines - Credit lines

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Status

Under appraisal - 25/03/2025