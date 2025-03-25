Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE) II

Reference: 20240354
Release date: 6 August 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

Location

Description

The Facility will support micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in Armenia, through credit lines to local banks. Such banks will channel the funds to local enterprises, ultimately promoting inclusive growth, sustaining employment and reinforcing long-term economic resilience.

Objectives

The operation aims to finance eligible projects carried out by the final beneficiaries in Armenia, ultimately contributing to the country’s private sector development.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 200 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Status

Under appraisal - 25/03/2025

Milestone
Under appraisal

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Armenia Credit lines