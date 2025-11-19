Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK

Reference: 20231002
Release date: 20 November 2025

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK CJSC

Location

Description

The facility consists of a loan to Ardshinbank to support of micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Armenia.

Objectives

The aim is to contribute to finance eligible projects promoted by the final beneficiaries in the country.

Sector(s)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

not applicable

Environmental aspects

The intermediary will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Status

Approved - 19/11/2025

Milestone
Approved
19 November 2025

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Related tags

Armenia Credit lines