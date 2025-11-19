ARMENIA MSME RESILIENCE FACILITY - ARDSHINBANK

Release date: 20 November 2025
Promoter – Financial IntermediaryINDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK CJSC
Location
Description
The facility consists of a loan to Ardshinbank to support of micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and mid-caps in Armenia.
Objectives
The aim is to contribute to finance eligible projects promoted by the final beneficiaries in the country.
Sector(s)
- Credit lines
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
Total cost (Approximate amount)
not applicable
Environmental aspects
The intermediary will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects will comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.
Procurement
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Status
Approved - 19/11/2025
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).